PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Two more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Piatt County.
The first new case is a 47-year-old woman currently in Chicago. She was tested at a Chicago Hospital. Piatt County health officials are in contact with her.
Case 2 is a 32-year-old female health care worker who works at a hospital in Urbana. She is recovering at home, and she and all household members are currently quarantined.
Contact tracing is currently ongoing, and her workplace has been notified.
The county now has three positive cases. 53 people have been tested. 1 test is still pending.