MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - 2 more people in Macon County have tested positive for COVID-19.
The first patient is a woman in her 50s. She is in isolation in her home.
The second patient is a woman in her 20s who is also in isolation in her home.
The county also has four previously reported cases.
There are now six confirmed cases. 61 tests have been completed in Macon County.
There are 42 negative tests and 15 pending.
25 Macon County residents have bee tested outside of Macon County with two positive test results and 23 negative test results.