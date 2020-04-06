MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Two more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Macon County.
The Joint Crisis Communication Team announced that, in addition to the eight previously-confirmed COVID-19 cases, two more Macon County residents have tested positive.
The first patient is a woman in her 30s who is in isolation in her home.
The second patient is a woman in her 50s who is in isolation at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
There are ten confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Macon County.
74 tests have been completed in Macon County, with eight positive test results, 58 negative test results, and eight test results pending.
25 Macon County residents have been tested outside of Macon County, with two positive test results and 23 negative test results.