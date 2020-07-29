SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - City Water, Light & Power had two employees test positive for COVID-19 last week.
One employee in the Electronic Department got a positive test result on July 22. A second employee in the Water Department got a positive test result on July 25.
Neither employee work in areas where they come in contact with building visitors or customers.
The total number of City employees who have tested positive is five.
The three others tested positive at Public Works earlier this month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.