IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Iroquois County officials confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the county's total to four.
The Iroquois County Public Health Department received confirmed laboratory results Thursday morning. The two latest positive cases involve people who are following Illinois Department of Public Health guidance and staying in isolation.
The four cases involve men in their 20s, 30s, 40s and 50s. County health officials are not providing any other details about the cases.
"Our Communicable Disease nurses are working tirelessly to complete investigations, conduct contact tracing and notify anyone determined to be at increased risk of exposure. The situation is fluid," a press release from the health department said. "Guidance and recommendations regarding patients under investigation may evolve as more is learned."
Health officials are reminding the public that an increase in confirmed cases is not a reason to panic. People should continue practicing social distancing and other safety measures to limit exposure to COVID-19. Everyone should consider themselves at-risk and stay home as often as possible.
"While at home, everyone should self-monitor, which means to check yourself for fever and remain alert for cough, shortness of breath or sore through," the release added.
For more information, contact the Illinois Coronavirus Disease Hotline at 1(800)889-3931. Click here for the latest data about COVID-19 cases across Illinois.