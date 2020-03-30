COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Two people tested for COVID-19 in Coles County have tested positive, according to the Media Relations Director at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center. However, neither of those people are from Coles County.
Patty Peterson told WAND-TV, a person was passing through Coles County when they were tested. The person is back at their home in northern Illinois recovering.
The second person was a resident of Sarah Bush's service area, but not from Coles County. It was not immediately clear where that person was from. However, the Sarah Bush services 10 counties.
Coles County has 30 pending tests for COVID-19.