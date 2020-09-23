LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAND) - Two police officers were shot Wednesday night in Louisville.
The shootings before 8:30 p.m. in the area of Brook Street and Broadway, a person with knowledge of the situation told WAND sister station WDRB. They happened hours after a grand jury decided one of three officers should be indicted for the death of Breonna Taylor. Fired officer Brett Hankison faces faces three wanton endangerment charges for damage caused to other apartments during the March 13 police raid that led to Taylor's death.
The two officers who were shot went to a hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown as of 8:30 p.m.
Louisville's police chief said one of the officers needed surgery and is stable. The second is alert and stable. Their wounds are not life threatening.
Police said a suspect is in custody.
More to come.
