CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Two people were treated for smoke inhalation and a cat died in a Charleston fire.
Sunday morning around 5:30 the Charleston Fire Department was called to the 600 block of N. 5th St. A house that was divided into apartments was on fire.
Crews said the fire started in a garage that was attached to a two-story house.
The fire had worked its way into the home and up to a second story apartment, CFD said.
Four residents of the first-floor apartment and one resident from the second-floor apartment were home at the time of the fire and were able to escape.
Two of the residents were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.
One cat died in the fire. Another cat survived and was treated on scene and taken by the owner to a local veterinarian clinic.
Crews were on scene until around 8:45 a.m.
The five residents of the have been displaced due to the extent of the damage.
The fire is currently under investigation.
The Charleston Fire Department was assisted by Mattoon Fire Department, Charleston Police Dept, Charleston Building Department, Lincoln Fire Protection District, Mitchell-Jerdan Ambulance, Coles-Moultrie County 911, Coles-Moultrie Electrical Coop and the American Red Cross.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.