DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A fire in a Decatur apartment led to two adults being relocated Friday, firefighters said.
Crews said they responded at 1:12 p.m. to an apartment at 899 W. Main St., Unit 2, where they found a fire on a mattress. The first engine on the scene made a fast attack with to a second floor bedroom and extinguished the fire.
The fire was contained to the bedroom.
Authorities deemed electrical wiring as the cause of this fire. There were no injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.