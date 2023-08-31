CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Fire Department rescued two people from a building that is under demolition.
Crews responded to 203 W. Hill St. Thursday at 12:01 p.m.
Firefighters responded to a report of someone needing help in a partially demolished building with a second person running in to assist.
Once on the scene, fire crews reported two patients in the partially demolished building.
Fire crews were able to walk a first patient out of the basement of the structure. A second patient was packaged in a stokes basket and rescued using rope and a ladder truck.
The two patients were treated on scene and transported by ambulance to a local hospital.
