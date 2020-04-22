CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Two people were rescued from a Champaign house fire Wednesday morning.
The Champaign Fire Department was called to the fire in the 500 block of Alabama Ave. around 9:20 a.m.
A passerby reported seeing smoke.
Crews saw smoke coming from the attic vents when they arrived.
Two people inside the home were rescued. One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The second person refused treatment.
The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time, but is still being investigated.