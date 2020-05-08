SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Two residents have tested positive for COVID-19 in a Springfield assisted living facility.
According to Centenial Point, assisted living by Americare two cases were confirmed at the facility. They were aware of the positive cases late in the evening of May 7.
The residents live together in the same room and they have been placed on in-room quarantine on May 6 due to their symptoms.
"Per our standard protocols, when testing of residents were conducted all residents began in-room quarantine as part of our mitigation and infection control practices. Shortly after the positive test result, the residents were placed on droplet isolation protocols in their room," a press release from the facility said.
Both of the residents are in stable condition.
All residents, employees and resident family members were informed by telephone last evening and a follow-up email will be sent Friday. Families can expect frequent updates each week and will be notified directly should a loved one experience a change of condition, the facility said.
"Droplet isolation protocols for a COVID-19 positive resident include wearing of full personal protective equipment (PPE) while in the resident’s room. PPE is defined as gown, gloves, N95 mask, level 1 mask and face shield. All care including meal service is provided in the resident’s room. Employees caring for residents with COVID-19 do not care for other residents during their shift," according to the press release.
The center said all of the residents are on in-room quarantine and contact isolation protocols have been implemented.
“We are doing everything we can to ensure we stop the spread of this within our facility,” comments Patricia Cokingtin, spokesperson for Americare Senior Living. “Our staff and residents are following the recommended preventative action. All staff is wearing N95 masks and gloves while in resident rooms. As of March 13, we restricted visitors from entering our facility, and cancelled all group activities within the building until the virus has been eradicated.”
For more information on how Americare facilities are addressing the coronavirus pandemic please visit https://www.americareusa.net/coronavirus
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.