MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Two employees of Sarah Bush Lincoln have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from the hospital.
Officials say, there have been 225 COVID-19 tests performed at their facilities with 14 positve test results. Two of those are employees.
The facilities serves several counties.
The hospital said the employees with the virus are at home in isolation.
Since the outbreak Sara Bush has implemented several visitor restrictions including no more visitors to their health centers with the exception to childbirth. A mother may have one support person with them.
