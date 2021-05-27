TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Two people were shot and one person is dead in a Thursday night Taylorville shooting.
Police Chief Dwayne Wheeler said the shooting occurred in the 100 block of S. Main St. No identifying information about the victims was available late Thursday.
The entire square in the area was blocked off at 11 p.m. Thursday. Illinois State Police responded to the scene.
Taylorville Mayor Bruce Barry talked with WAND News late Thursday and said police have one to two suspects, along with good leads. He said the victims were young, but not other details were provided.
Barry added Taylorville will be a safe town, but guns and violence will not be tolerated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.