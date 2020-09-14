DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Two people were shot in Danville early Saturday morning.
Police learned two gunshot wound victims were brought into the hospital emergency room around 2:45 a.m.
A 20-year-old Danville man had been shot in the arm. A 27-year-old Chicago man was shot in the back.
The victims told police they were walking in the area of the 300 block of Bradley Ln. when someone started shooting at them from an unknown location.
The victims ran and got a ride to the hospital.
No suspect information was available.
Anyone with information is asked to call Danville Police.
