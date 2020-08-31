DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Two people were wounded in a Monday Decatur shooting, police said.
The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Webster Street. Crime tape and at least one K-9 unit could be seen at the scene.
Authorities responded at to the area at 4:55 p.m. and found the gunshot victims. Both were transported to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.
Police were still on the scene at 7:35 p.m. Detectives are investigating.
WAND-TV is working to learn more and will update this story as details become available.
