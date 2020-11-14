SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The two Springfield Fire Department engines shut down due to COVID-19 cases among responders are now back in service.
Due to 19 confirmed virus cases reported in the Springfield Fire Department, 48 members of the Springfield fire department were placed in quarantine. The Springfield Fire Department reported Thursday 73 firefighters were in quarantine, but Springfield Firefighters Local 37 President Ryan Sabo said the others in quarantine are exposures. Not all of the quarantined firefighters were required to be isolated.
With so many firefighters out, the fire department put Engine 2 (2810 Stevenson Drive) and Engine 12 (2925 South Koke Mill) out of service.
Sabo told WAND News the engines reopened at 7 p.m. Saturday.
