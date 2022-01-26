ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (WAND) - One of two police officers shot Wednesday in St. Louis County is in critical condition, authorities said.
The shooting happened in north St. Louis County at West Florissant Avenue and Northwind Estates Drive. One of the officers, who was shot in the stomach, is in critical and unstable condition Wednesday afternoon.
The other wounded officer was shot in the leg. This officer was also in his 20s.
According to KSDK, police had reported the officers were together in a marked car at around 1 p.m. Wednesday. They spotted a car believed to have been involved in a Tuesday night homicide. The car was followed to West Florissant and Canfield Drive, where St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden said the suspects opened fire when officers approached.
Four suspects are now in custody. The officers hurt in the shooting were taken to Barnes-Jewish Hospital for treatment.
Authorities had taped off West Florissant Avenue and Northwind Estates Drive on Wednesday afternoon. County and city law enforcement was there at that time.
The public is asked to stay away from the area as authorities investigate.
