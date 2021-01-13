SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Two people were stabbed Wednesday afternoon in Springfield, police said.
The stabbing happened in the area of the 700 block of E. Stanford Ave., authorities said. Police got the call at about 3:01 p.m. Wednesday.
Police said both victims were involved in a disturbance before going to a local hospital with wounds.
The victims have non-life-threatening wounds.
