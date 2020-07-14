URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Two people were stabbed Tuesday night in Urbana, police said.
Officers told WAND-TV the stabbing happened around 7:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of S. Lierman Ave. in Urbana.
A 53-year-old Urbana woman was stabbed in the abdomen. The wound was life-threatening.
A 52-year-old Urbana man was also stabbed in the abdomen. His wound was serious, but not life-threatening.
Both victims were taken to Carle Hospital for treatment.
Police said both victims were hanging out with other people in the area when an argument broke out and turned physical.
Officers said multiple people were throwing punches at one another when someone pulled a knife and stabbed both victims.
The suspect ran away before police got there.
Anyone with information or photos or videos of the fight are asked to call Urbana police at (217) 384-2320.
