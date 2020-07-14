URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Two people were stabbed Tuesday night in Urbana, police said.
Officers told WAND-TV the stabbing happened at 1408 S. Lierman Ave. in Urbana.
No information is available at this time about what led to the stabbing or the condition of the victims.
Police also did not have any suspect information.
This story is developing. WAND-TV will add details as it learns more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.