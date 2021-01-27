DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Two people were taken to a hospital after a crash between a car and semi-truck in Decatur.
Police said the call came out at 1:16 p.m. The crash happened east of the intersection of Lost Bridge Road and Lake Shore Drive.
Two occupants of the four-door car went to Decatur Memorial Hospital and are in stable condition.
The semi-truck driver was not hurt.
The car appeared to have taken some damage. In a picture captured by WAND News, a car door appeared to be next to the railing and away from the vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.