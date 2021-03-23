DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Two people have been rushed to the hospital after a car crashed into a house in Decatur.
It happened after noon in the 1400 block of Edward St.
WAND News is on the scene.
Two people were found laying on the ground about halfway up the block from where the vehicle crashed into the home.
We are working to learn more details about what led up to the crash.
