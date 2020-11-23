TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Two staff members at a Taylorville eye care business have tested positive for COVID-19.
The Chris-Mont EMA said the employees work at Advanced Eye Care, located at 900 W. Springfield Road. Upon learning about the positive cases, Advanced Eye Care was in direct contact with the local health department for guidance.
The business closed for the rest of Monday to allow for deep cleaning protocols and contact tracing.
"If you were recently a customer at Advanced Eye Care, your exposure time and distance, especially if you were following IDPH guidelines of mask-wearing, hand washing/sanitizing and social distancing would not meet the exposure guidelines of less than six feet for more than fifteen minutes," the EMA said. "As always, however, you should monitor your health because COVID is a virus that is active throughout our communities. If you should begin to feel ill or have a concern, contact your physician for further guidance."
The EMA is continuing to encourage social distancing, wearing masks to protect other people when social distancing isn't possible, frequent hand washing and the regular cleaning of common touch areas.
