DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Two teenagers are recovering after a shooting Saturday night in Decatur.
At approximately 7:36 p.m. Decatur Police responded to the 1600-block of North Maple Street.
Police told WAND News a 15-year-old and 17-year-old were wounded. Police said their injuries are non-life threatening.
No suspect information is available at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.