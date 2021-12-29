CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign Police said they are investigating 2 Tuesday evening shootings.
On Tuesday at 7:23 p.m. Champaign Police said they responded to the 1200 block of Redwood Drive for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, officers found a 17-year-old man inside a vehicle shot in the back. Officers on scene applied a chest seal on the teen and rendered aid until medical personnel arrived.
The teen was taken to the hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.
At 7:41 p.m., Champaign Police responded to another shots fired call in the area of Mattis Avenue near Springfield Avenue and John Street. Shortly after the call, police were notified that a 19-year-old man was taken to an area hospital by personal transportation with a life-threatening gunshot wound to the head.
The 19-year-old remains in critical condition.
CPD said in the preliminary investigation, they indicated the victim and another individual were driving south in the 1000 block of Holiday Drive when a northbound car opened fire and the vehicle was struck.
Although a shooting scene was not initially located, police canvass located shell casings and other evidence along Holiday Drive stretching from William Street to Stonegate Drive.
Police said initial information provided indicated the shooting was drug related.
Any business or resident in the area with surveillance camera systems are encouraged to notify police. Video evidence may be assistance to the investigation, CPD said.
Police do not know if the shootings are related.
