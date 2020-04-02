DEWITT AND PIATT CO., Ill. (WAND) - The DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department says two people have tested positive for COVID-19.
A 22-year-old woman from Piatt County tested positive for COVID-19. Officials say she is a healthcare worker who was treating COVID-19 patients in the Champaign area. The woman developed a fever on March 28 and was tested on March 30. She did not return to work after symptoms began, and is currently on isolation along with another household member.
In DeWitt County, a 52-year-old woman started having symptoms on March 23. She tested on March 30. Health officials believe she was exposed through a member of her household who attended a conference in Chicago where another attendee tested positive after the event.
Health department officials now will begin a process of contact tracing to identify anyone who may have come into contact with these confirmed cases so those contacts can quarantine themselves and reduce the risk of spread to others.
“We all need to presume it’s here now and throughout our communities. Not everyone will get tested because many show no or very mild symptoms,” public health Administrator David Remmert said in a statement.
Remmert added that "social distancing is critical because without symptoms, those who unknowingly have the disease can transmit to others who are especially at risk, the elderly and the immunocompromised.”
At this time, testing in the area is only for symptomatic individuals. Those who are experience symptoms should contact their local health provider.