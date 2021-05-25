DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Two cars were involved in a two-vehicle Decatur crash.
This crash occurred in the area of Oakland Avenue and Division Street Tuesday night. A WAND News crew observed one of the cars facing the wrong way on Division in the front yard of a house on the corner.
The second car appeared to have come close to hitting a home. A darker-colored car at the scene appeared to have taken some heavy damage.
One person was vetting a field sobriety test on the scene.
Possible injuries are unknown. Northbound lanes of Oakland were closed late Tuesday in the area of the crash.
WAND News will update this developing story as it learns more.
