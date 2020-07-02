COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- Illinois State Police said they are investigating a crash that sent two people to the hospital.
Troopers said at 2:25 p.m. Thursday, they responded to 1000 North just a half a miles west of 980 East to a report of a crash.
Preliminary investigations found that a 77-year-old Charleston woman was driving west on 1000 North when she crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a 67-year-old Arcola woman who was traveling east.
Both drivers were extricated from their vehicles and both women were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The 77-year-old woman was cited for improper lane usage.
