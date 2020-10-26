CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Two people were wounded in a Monday morning drive-by shooting, Champaign police said.
Officers said two people were walking westbound in the 400 block of Louisiana Ave. when a moving vehicle approached and shots were fired by an unknown suspect. An 18-year-old woman was shot in the upper right thigh, police said, and a 20-year-old man was shot in the lower right leg.
Police responded to the scene at 11:55 a.m. The victims went to a local hospital for treatment. Their wounds are not life-threatening.
Authorities do not believe this shooting is related to a shooting that happened at about 12:55 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Holiday Drive.
Police want a resident or business near the shooting scene who has an exterior surveillance camera system to call the Champaign Police Department. Officers said they believe video footage can assist the investigation, which is ongoing.
There have been no arrests as of Monday afternoon.
Anyone with information should call police at (217)351-4545. Authorities can arrange for information to be privately shared. Those who wish to stay anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (217)373-8477, visit this link or download the "P3 Tips" mobile app.
A reward of up to $1,000 is available for information that leads to the arrest of the person or people responsible.
