SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man and a minor were both hurt in a Wednesday shooting in Springfield.
Police confirmed a 33-year-old man was in a vehicle when shots were fired in the area of 3rd Street and North Grand Avenue Wednesday evening. He suffered multiple non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
A juvenile male who was also in the vehicle suffered minor injuries.
Police said the shooting call came in at 4:36 p.m. Wednesday.
Both victims went to Springfield Memorial Hospital by ambulance for treatment.
