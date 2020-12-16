URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A shooting left two people wounded Wednesday night in Urbana, police said.
The shooting happened at about 8 p.m. in the 1700 block of S. Cottage Grove. The victims are both expected to survive after responders took them to a hospital.
Police do not have any suspect Wednesday night.
