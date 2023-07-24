URBANA, Ill. (WAND) — The grandson of Milwaukee Bucks Coach, Adrian Griffin, has passed away according to Champaign County Coroner, Duane Northrup.
Jayce D. Griffin was discovered unresponsive by his father on Saturday, July 22 in Champaign. He was pronounced dead at the Carle Emergency Department in Urbana that same morning.
Preliminary results from his autopsy show no evidence of foul play or trauma, according to the coroner's office. At this time, Jayce's death appears to be from natural causes, pending additional testing and final results.
Jacye is the son of former Illini player, Alan Griffin, and the grandson of Milwaukee Bucks head coach, Adrian Griffin. WTMJ in Milwaukee reported that the Bucks released the following statement from Bucks head coach Adrian Griffin on Monday: "My grandson Jayce was very special to me and my family and his passing is an agonizing tragedy that will be felt forever. I appreciate your respecting our family’s grief and privacy at this time."
The death is under investigation by the Champaign Police Department and the Champaign County Coroner's Office.
WAND is working to learn more, and will update this story with the latest information.
