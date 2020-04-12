In this Thursday, April 9, 2020 photo, Turkish police officers man a checkpoint to check people's ID due to measures against the spread of coronavirus in Ankara, Turkey. Turkey has charted its own course to navigate the coronavirus pandemic, with a more relaxed lockdown than its neighbours in Europe and the Middle East. Citing concerns about the economy, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has so far resisted calls for more drastic measures to stem the contagion.(AP Photo/Burthan Ozbilici)