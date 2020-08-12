SULLIVAN, Ill. (WAND) - Moultrie County health authorities confirmed 20 positive cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday from Sullivan Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.
The cases include one staff member and 19 residents. Five of the cases are hospitalized, and the age range is from 20-80 years old.
The county reported 27 total new positive cases Wednesday, bringing the county's total to 99 positive cases. The other seven new cases have no relation to the long-term care facility, but include a child as young as one year old. Officials said the age range of the seven cases is from one to 60 years old.
SRHCC notified all residents, family members, staff and contacts about the positive cases, a press release said. All residents and staff have been tested for COVID-19. Those who tested positive or were exposed are isolated and quarantined, and health officials said the facility is closely monitoring residents and staff.
Visitation is restricted as of Wednesday in order to protect residents, friends, family members and staff.
“On behalf of all involved, we at the Moultrie County Health Department understand that this is very stressful for everyone,” said Moultrie County Health Department Administer Angela Hogan, RN, MSPH. “We ask for your patience, understanding and support for the Sullivan Rehabilitation and Health Care Center and these special members of our community during this difficult time.”
The SRHCC is working closely with the Moultrie County Health Department and Illinois Department of Public Health. Officials said updates to this situation will be released as they become available.
