DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A 20-year-old has died after being shot in Decatur, according to police.
Decatur Police said on Saturday at 9:57 p.m. they responded to multiple reports of shots fired in the area of 200 N. Witt Street.
Officers found a 20-year-old man in the south alley of the 1300 block of E. William Street with a gunshot wound.
Officers immediately rendered aid.
The victim was transported to a local hospital where he died.
No arrests have been made. The investigation is open and ongoing, according to police.
