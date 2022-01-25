SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Police arrest Beardstown man for aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 4 officials announce the arrest of David Hernandez, a 20-year-old male from Beardstown, Illinois, for aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
Officials say an investigation was initiated in early March 2021, after a minor victim disclosed a sexual relationship with Hernandez.
According to authorities, through the course of the investigation, Zone 4 agents were able to locate evidence that supported the victim's disclosure.
The Cass County State's Attorney charged Hernandez with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a class 2 felony, issued an arrest warrant, and set his bond at $150,000, 10 percent to apply.
Officials say on January 24, 2022, agents with DCI Zone 4 arrested Hernandez on the Cass County arrest warrant.
Hernandez was transported to the Schuyler County Jail.
At this time, no further information is available.
Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to contact ISP Zone 4 Investigations at (217) 782-4750.
