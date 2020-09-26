The 2020 Annual Walk to defeat ALS took place in Champaign.
Hundreds of families planned their own walk from home or from their local park after the ALS Association announced the typical walking event would go virtual due to COVID-19.
The theme this year was Superheroes, where participants could dress up as their favorite superhero to remind those battling with ALS to keep fighting.
The Fundraising and Marketing director for the ALS Association, Samantha Courter, says this walk is meant for family and friends to "come together and help those battling ALS and a remember those we've lost."
In Champaign, a Cardiologist, Dr. Prakash Thopiah, was diagnosed with the progressive disease. He says ALS "takes away your physical self." But Dr. Thopiah says he has hope for the future, saying research is coming a long way to help slow down ALS.
Dr. Thopiah was diagnosed earlier this year. His family and friends walked to support him while raising awareness and funds for ALS research. He says he has been looking forward to the walk to see everyone support him and others who are fighting.
Hundreds of people dressed up as superheroes and walked in small groups at a local Champaign park to show support for those battling ALS.
To donate or participate in future walks and events with the ALS Association, go to walktodefeatals.org.
