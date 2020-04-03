DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The 2020 Decatur Celebration has been canceled.
The decision came after organizers worked with long-time sponsors and trusted advisors to determine other possible options in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. They ended up deciding cancellation was the right decision for public safety.
"The Decatur Celebration board and staff appreciates the Decatur community, volunteers, sponsors and partners for their ongoing support and commitment," a statement said. "This time of social distancing will be used to reexamine the scope of our legacy event and focus efforts on organizing fundraising events for this fall."
Organizers of the Celebration, which is a non-profit group in its own right, said they recognize non-profits they raise money for will have struggles when funding doesn't come this year. They said about $100,000 is raised for these organizations because of their efforts during the event.
They also expressed gratitude to government officials and health professionals working on the front lines during the pandemic, which so far has caused over 150 deaths in Illinois. There are over 4,500 deaths from the virus in the United States.
There were two confirmed positive cases in Macon County as of Thursday.
Organizers at this point are looking ahead to bringing back the Celebration in the future.
"Today, with Jarrod’s help, we begin planning for the 35th Decatur Celebration that will be held on August 6-8, 2021," a press release said. "Exciting events are lined up for later this year and we invite you to join us. For more information on the festival and other scheduled events, continue to visit www.decaturcelebration.com for updates."