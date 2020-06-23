DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The 2020 Decatur Craft Beer Festival has been cancelled.
The Decatur Area Arts Council announced the decision Tuesday afternoon.
The festival was supposed to be held Aug. 28 and 29.
Officials said, "Necessary COVID-19 health guidelines do not allow us to present this event in the expected 'craft beer festival' style."
The arts council hopes that those who would have attended the festival will support local breweries who have been struggling during this time.
Next year the festival is expected to be held on Saturday, Aug. 28.
Officials say the event is one of their largest fundraisers and they hope people will still donate to the arts in Decatur.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.