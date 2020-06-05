FISHER, Ill. (WAND) - The 2020 Fisher Community Fair has been canceled.
Officials said they had to make a decision due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The fair board released a statement saying, "The health and safety of our community, exhibitors, fair-goers, sponsors, vendors and volunteers remains our top priority."
Next year will mark the 80th anniversary of the fair. The board said they are looking forward to planning that event for 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.