PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The 2020 Piatt County Fair is canceled as a result of COVID-19, organizers announced.
A Facebook post from the fair's official page said a decision came after a Wednesday night monthly meeting. The decision was a difficult one, organizers said.
In April, organizers said they had planned to keep the fair scheduled for its usual late June time.
"We look forward to planning a great 2021 fair for next summer," the Facebook post said. "Thanks for your support."
