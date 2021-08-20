(WAND)- The wedding industry is bouncing back in a huge way. 2022 will see the most weddings since 1984.
According to The Wedding Report, an estimated 2.5 million weddings will be held next year.
Breaking this down, there were about 2.1 million weddings per year before the pandemic. Only 1.2 million weddings were held during 2020- most on zoom or in private settings.
The surge in rescheduling has some couples waiting until 2023. Local wedding planners are feeling the squeeze.
"We're running into reaching out to three or four DJs," said Hillary Isaksen, owner and senior event consultant at Hillary Rae Events, "in past years we could go to their number one favorite and they're booked, good and ready to go. So that's one area for sure I've noticed that things are going to be tough next year for our clients if they want a particular vendors and things like that."
According to The Knot, wedding budgets are also back up. Couples will spend an average of $22,500 on their upcoming big day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.