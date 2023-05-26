SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Calling all young Illinois photographers, its time to put your skills to the test in the 2023 Cream of the Crop Photo Contest!
The contest is an opportunity for students ages 8 to 18,to display their skills and imagination while highlighting agriculture throughout Illinois.
The State Treasurer’s Office will be accepting electronic submissions for the contest until the entry deadline of June 12.
Bright Start scholarship funds will be awarded to the top winners in each of the three age categories. First‑place winners will receive $1,000, second-place winners will receive $500, and third-place winners will receive $250.
“Our 2023 Cream of the Crop Photo Contest provides a great way for students to showcase their creativity and to help others appreciate the strength, diversity, and beauty of Illinois’ rich agricultural landscape,” Frerichs said. “We encourage all eligible students to pick up their phones or cameras, do some exploring, and pursue this opportunity to win Bright Start scholarship funds.”
Submissions can be made at www.CreamoftheCropContest.com.
The top photographs will be chosen in three age-based categories: ages 8‑10, 11‑14 and 15-18. Each student may submit up to two photos by June 12, 2023.
