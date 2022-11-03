SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)– $208,170,481 in federal funding will soon be made available through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) to help Illinoisans pay the rising cost of home heating bills this winter.
U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) made the grant announcement on Thursday, which also included funding appropriated by Congress to address rising energy costs, as well as funding appropriated for 2023 from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
“As cold weather quickly approaches, we must ensure that Illinoisans are well-equipped for the harsh temperatures. No one should have to choose between putting food on the table and keeping the heat on,” said Durbin. “I’m encouraged to see this LIHEAP funding come to our state to keep Illinoisans warm this winter.”
“Illinois families shouldn’t have to worry about whether or not they can afford to pay the utility bills during the upcoming cold months,” said Duckworth. “I'm proud to join Senator Durbin in announcing this federal support to help more working families keep their heat on and necessary utilities paid as we enter the winter season.”
Individuals interested in applying for energy assistance can visit energyhelp.us or call the National Energy Assistance Referral (NEAR) hotline toll-free at: 1-866-674-6327.
