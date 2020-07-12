CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign Police are investigating after a 21-year-old male was found shot in the head in an apartment building in the 1600 block of Valley Road.
Police responded at 10:18pm were they say the victim was walking down a hallway in the apartment complex when he was fired at from the stairwell doorway by two suspects. He was then transported to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.
One of the suspects was described as wearing a mask and an orange sweatshirt. Residents or businesses in the area with exterior surveillance footage are encouraged to contact the police department to aide their investigation.
At this time there have been no arrests and the investigation is still ongoing
Anyone withinformation is asked to please contact Champaign police at 217-351-4545. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
