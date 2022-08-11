DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur and Springfield have received a combined $22.7 million in federal grant funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Transit Administration.
The funding comes through the Low-No Grant Program and Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities Competitive Program. The Decatur Public Transit System will receive $16,840,000 and the Sangamon Mass Transit District will receive $5,927,788.
“Investing in our public transit systems is important to economic and community development,” said U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (IL-13). "I’m proud to see Decatur and Springfield receive these very competitive federal grants."
The purpose of the Buses and Bus Facilities Program is to help with the financing of buses and bus facilities capital projects, including replacing, rehabilitating, purchasing or leasing buses or related equipment, and rehabilitating, purchasing, constructing or leasing bus-related facilities.
The purpose of the Low-No Program is to support the transition of the nation’s transit fleet to the lowest polluting and most energy efficient transit vehicles. The Low-No Program provides funding to state and local governmental authorities for the purchase or lease of zero-emission and low-emission transit buses, including acquisition, construction, and leasing of required supporting facilities.
