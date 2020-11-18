SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – 43 Illinois museums will receive $22.8 million in state capital investments for facility improvements and the development of new exhibits.
This is made possible through the Illinois Public Museum Capital Grants Program and the Rebuild Illinois multi-year state capital program.
"Our public museums help tell the story of Illinois, from the founding and cultural heritage of local communities to our place in the world today," Gov. JB Pritzker said. "This grant program is making investments in local museums that will allow them to attract more visitors, to foster important research, and to tell important stories for generations to come."
The grant program is available for museums that are operated by the local government or located on municipally-owned land.
"Museums located throughout Illinois receiving funding through this program are investing in exciting new exhibits and facilities improvements that will help them meet the interests of Illinois citizens and visitors of all ages," said IDNR Director Colleen Callahan. "The museums will provide opportunities to experience the art, anthropology, history, culture, and natural history of their communities, as well as our state and nation."
For more information about the program, visit IDNR's website. (click here)
Illinois Public Museum Capital Grants Program Awards for 2020
The following information is displayed in this order:
SPONSOR
PROJECT TITLE
COUNTY
GRANT REQUEST
Art Institute of Chicago
Facilities Renewal Project
Cook
$674,100.00
Bloomington, City of (Miller Park Zoo)
South America Phase I
McLean
$750,000.00
Bolingbrook Park District
Hidden Lakes Outdoor Educational Pavilion
Will
$505,700.00
Buffalo Grove Park District
Educational Gardens at The Nature Classroom - Phase 1
Lake
$246,000.00
Byron Museum District
Byron's Underground Railroad Station
Ogle
$232,000.00
Champaign Park District
Virginia Theatre HVAC & System Access Upgrade
Champaign
$750,000.00
Chicago Academy of Sciences
Nature Museum Capital Upgrades
Cook
$750,000.00
Chicago Children's Museum
Water City
Cook
$616,400.00
Chicago Historical Society
Research Collection Facility Renovation
Cook
$750,000.00
Chicago Horticultural Society dba Chicago Botanic Garden
Water Main Improvements
Cook
$750,000.00
Cook County, Forest Preserve District of Crabtree
Nature Center Exhibit and Building Renovations
Cook
$750,000.00
Decatur Park District
Scovill Zoo Herpertarium Upgrades for Exhibits, Habitats, and ADA Accessibility
Macon
$750,000.00
DeKalb Park District
Stormwater Management, Roofing, and Exterior Lighting
DeKalb
$413,000.00
Discovery Center Museum of Rockford Inc.
Capital Expansion and Improvement Project - Phase 4
Winnebago
$369,900.00
DuPage Children's Museum
Children's Museum Roof Restoration Project
DuPage
$92,500.00
Elmhurst History Museum
Operation Upgrade
DuPage
$255,300.00
Field Museum of Natural History
Field Museum South East Quadrant 2nd and 3rd Floor HVAC Upgrade
Cook
$750,000.00
Fox Valley Park District
Red Oak Nature Center Lobby Re-Purposing
Kane
$85,000.00
Garfield Park Conservatory Alliance
Visitor Lobby Renovation
Cook
$595,600.00
Gillespie, City of Illinois Coal Museum
Façade Enhancement
Macoupin
$33,800.00
Harry and Della Burpee Museum Association
Quality Museum Air for All: HVAC Project
Winnebago
$665,500.00
Holocaust Memorial Foundation of Illinois, Inc.
Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center Campus Improvement Project
Cook
$750,000.00
Kane County, Forest Preserve District of Creek Bend
Interactive Prairie Exhibit
Kane
$200,000.00
Lincoln Park Zoological Society
Lincoln Park Zoo Capital Improvements for Visitor Accessibility and Safety
Cook
$750,000.00
Lombard Historical Society, Inc.
Carriage House Expansion-Core Operations
DuPage
$750,000.00
Macon County Conservation District
Nature Center Permanent Exhibit Renovations
Macon
$400,000.00
Midway Village & Museum Center
Building Audience Engagement Through Investing in HVAC Improvements
Winnebago
$112,600.00
Museum of Contemporary Art
MCA Pedestrian Plaza Surface Paver and Grout Replacement
Cook
$375,000.00
Museum of Science and Industry, Chicago
Air Handler Replacement Project
Cook
$750,000.00
Naperville Heritage Society
Ag Lab in the Agricultural Interpretive Center
DuPage
$749,700.00
National Museum of Mexican Art
Generations: Preserving Mexican Art and Culture for the Future
Cook
$750,000.00
National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts & Culture
National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts & Culture
Cook
$750,000.00
Oak Park, Park District of Pleasant
Home Geothermal Project
Cook
$421,500.00
Oswegoland Park District
Little White School Museum ADA Ramp Project
Kendall
$56,100.00
Peoria Riverfront Museum
STEM Inspires! - Dome Planetarium Capital Upgrades
Peoria
$700,000.00
Shedd Aquarium Society
North Terrace Renovation
Cook
$750,000.00
Springfield Park District
African and Asian mammal interpretative area
Sangamon
$750,000.00
Town of Normal Children's Discovery Museum Foundation
Luckey Climber
McLean
$568,700.00
Urbana Park District
Outdoor Learning Pavilion
Champaign
$750,000.00
Waukegan Park District
Waukegan History Museum Expansion at the Carnegie Center
Lake
$750,000.00
Will County, Forest Preserve District of Four Rivers
Interpretive Improvements
Will
$750,000.00
Williamsville Public Library and Museum
WPLM Outdoor Education Space
Sangamon
$42,900.00
Winnebago County
Access and Accessibility Improvements
Winnebago
$192,000.00
TOTAL FUNDING: $22,853,300.00
