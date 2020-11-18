Generic money

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – 43 Illinois museums will receive $22.8 million in state capital investments for facility improvements and the development of new exhibits.

This is made possible through the Illinois Public Museum Capital Grants Program and the Rebuild Illinois multi-year state capital program.

"Our public museums help tell the story of Illinois, from the founding and cultural heritage of local communities to our place in the world today," Gov. JB Pritzker said. "This grant program is making investments in local museums that will allow them to attract more visitors, to foster important research, and to tell important stories for generations to come."

The grant program is available for museums that are operated by the local government or located on municipally-owned land.

"Museums located throughout Illinois receiving funding through this program are investing in exciting new exhibits and facilities improvements that will help them meet the interests of Illinois citizens and visitors of all ages," said IDNR Director Colleen Callahan. "The museums will provide opportunities to experience the art, anthropology, history, culture, and natural history of their communities, as well as our state and nation."

For more information about the program, visit IDNR's website. (click here)

Illinois Public Museum Capital Grants Program Awards for 2020

 The following information is displayed in this order: 

SPONSOR

PROJECT TITLE

COUNTY

GRANT REQUEST

Art Institute of Chicago

Facilities Renewal Project

Cook

$674,100.00

Bloomington, City of (Miller Park Zoo)

South America Phase I

McLean

$750,000.00

Bolingbrook Park District

Hidden Lakes Outdoor Educational Pavilion

Will

$505,700.00

Buffalo Grove Park District

Educational Gardens at The Nature Classroom - Phase 1

Lake

$246,000.00

Byron Museum District

Byron's Underground Railroad Station

Ogle

$232,000.00

Champaign Park District

Virginia Theatre HVAC & System Access Upgrade

Champaign

$750,000.00

Chicago Academy of Sciences

Nature Museum Capital Upgrades

Cook

$750,000.00

Chicago Children's Museum

Water City

Cook

$616,400.00

Chicago Historical Society

Research Collection Facility Renovation

Cook

$750,000.00

Chicago Horticultural Society dba Chicago Botanic Garden

Water Main Improvements

Cook

$750,000.00

Cook County, Forest Preserve District of Crabtree

Nature Center Exhibit and Building Renovations

Cook

$750,000.00

Decatur Park District

Scovill Zoo Herpertarium Upgrades for Exhibits, Habitats, and ADA Accessibility

Macon

$750,000.00

DeKalb Park District

Stormwater Management, Roofing, and Exterior Lighting

DeKalb

$413,000.00

Discovery Center Museum of Rockford Inc.

Capital Expansion and Improvement Project - Phase 4

Winnebago

$369,900.00

DuPage Children's Museum

Children's Museum Roof Restoration Project

DuPage

$92,500.00

Elmhurst History Museum

Operation Upgrade

DuPage

$255,300.00

Field Museum of Natural History

Field Museum South East Quadrant 2nd and 3rd Floor HVAC Upgrade

Cook

$750,000.00

Fox Valley Park District

Red Oak Nature Center Lobby Re-Purposing

Kane

$85,000.00

Garfield Park Conservatory Alliance

Visitor Lobby Renovation

Cook

$595,600.00

Gillespie, City of Illinois Coal Museum

Façade Enhancement

Macoupin

$33,800.00

Harry and Della Burpee Museum Association

Quality Museum Air for All: HVAC Project

Winnebago

$665,500.00

Holocaust Memorial Foundation of Illinois, Inc.

Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center Campus Improvement Project

Cook

$750,000.00

Kane County, Forest Preserve District of Creek Bend

Interactive Prairie Exhibit

Kane

$200,000.00

Lincoln Park Zoological Society

Lincoln Park Zoo Capital Improvements for Visitor Accessibility and Safety

Cook

$750,000.00

Lombard Historical Society, Inc.

Carriage House Expansion-Core Operations

DuPage

$750,000.00

Macon County Conservation District

Nature Center Permanent Exhibit Renovations

Macon

$400,000.00

Midway Village & Museum Center

Building Audience Engagement Through Investing in HVAC Improvements

Winnebago

$112,600.00

Museum of Contemporary Art

MCA Pedestrian Plaza Surface Paver and Grout Replacement

Cook

$375,000.00

Museum of Science and Industry, Chicago

Air Handler Replacement Project

Cook

$750,000.00

Naperville Heritage Society

Ag Lab in the Agricultural Interpretive Center

DuPage

$749,700.00

National Museum of Mexican Art

Generations: Preserving Mexican Art and Culture for the Future

Cook

$750,000.00

National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts & Culture

National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts & Culture

Cook

$750,000.00

Oak Park, Park District of Pleasant

Home Geothermal Project

Cook

$421,500.00

Oswegoland Park District

Little White School Museum ADA Ramp Project

Kendall

$56,100.00

Peoria Riverfront Museum

STEM Inspires! - Dome Planetarium Capital Upgrades

Peoria

$700,000.00

Shedd Aquarium Society

North Terrace Renovation

Cook

$750,000.00

Springfield Park District

African and Asian mammal interpretative area

Sangamon

$750,000.00

Town of Normal Children's Discovery Museum Foundation

Luckey Climber

McLean

$568,700.00

Urbana Park District

Outdoor Learning Pavilion

Champaign

$750,000.00

Waukegan Park District

Waukegan History Museum Expansion at the Carnegie Center

Lake

$750,000.00

Will County, Forest Preserve District of Four Rivers

Interpretive Improvements

Will

$750,000.00

Williamsville Public Library and Museum

WPLM Outdoor Education Space

Sangamon

$42,900.00

Winnebago County

Access and Accessibility Improvements

Winnebago

$192,000.00

TOTAL FUNDING: $22,853,300.00

