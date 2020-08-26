HILLSBORO, Ill. (WAND) - 20 staff members and two inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 at Graham Correctional Center.
Graham Reception and Classification accepted one inmate transfer from Logan County Jail who tested positive during intake.
As of Aug. 26, 20 staff and one additional inmate have tested positive.
In a statement, Graham Correctional Center said:
"We are committed to working with the county jails to accept new admissions in a manner that protects the health and safety of staff, the incarcerated population and the surrounding community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.