ILLINOIS (WAND) - Illinois is investing $225 million to make more COVID-19 testing available at middle and high schools in the state.
The investment from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) would expand access to covidSHIELD testing, which the University of Illinois developed. The saliva-based testing can quickly detect the virus that causes COVID-19, including in people who aren't showing symptoms.
The state said testing will help schools quickly identify those who test positive so those who are close contacts of that person can be quarantined and further spread can be prevented. This can include exposure in school, sports, or other extra-curricular activities. The faster a case can be identified, officials said the number of possible exposures to other people can be reduced, along with the number of people needing to be quarantined.
The state plans to make testing free at middle and high schools in districts that are predominately low-income and have high rates of COVID-19 infections. Other schools will see a discounted fee of $10 per test. The low-income district classification is determined by the Illinois State Board of Education's Evidence-Based Funding.
“We are so excited to have students back in classrooms, reconnected with their teachers and their friends,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carmen I. Ayala. “COVID-19 testing in schools helps to preserve and protect the in-person learning that we have all worked so hard to bring back by quickly identifying any new cases and reducing the risk of transmission. Making testing widely and freely available gives schools another important tool to keep students and educators safe as we move closer and closer to putting the pandemic behind us.”
“This is an exciting and pivotal moment for the innovative test developed at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, and a welcome commitment from the state of Illinois that will make certain that thousands more of the state’s young people and those who educate them benefit from it,” University of Illinois System President Tim Killeen said. “I want to express my gratitude to Gov. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health for making sure our fast, accurate, and affordable covidSHIELD system is available to offer these students and educators a safe path back to in-person instruction.”
Schools that want more information on testing or who want to sign up for covidSHIELD testing can contact Beth Heller at bheller@uillinois.edu.
